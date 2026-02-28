Top OL Prospect Says Recent Meeting With Browns Was ‘Awesome’

The Cleveland Browns need to find a young offensive tackle they can build around, and their quest has begun at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. There, they hope to discover that a player they like will fit their system and be worthy of the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

One of those targets is University of Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa. The Browns spoke with the potential top 10 pick, and they have to like what they heard afterward.

The offensive line prospect said his recent meeting with Browns coordinator Terry Switzer was “awesome.”

“There were some plays, and he gave mesome teaching points. It was awesome. It was nice,” Mauigoa said

#Hurricanes OT Francis Maugoa said he met with #Browns OC Travis Switzer and it went “awesome”: pic.twitter.com/ujopOP5aIg — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 28, 2026

Mauigoa and Spencer Fano of Utah are considered the two top offensive tackles in this year’s class, and either would be an ideal fit for the Browns at No. 6. Cleveland likely wanted an upgrade at tackle anyway, but it now faces the prospect of losing its starting offensive line from the end of last season as free agents.

After helping Miami reach the college football national championship game this season, Mauigoa is ranked as the No. 9 overall draft prospect by The Athletic. However, in a recent mock draft, he was placed as the No. 3 overall selection by the Arizona Cardinals.

At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Mauigoa may be a little bit light for an NFL offensive tackle, but he is likely to put on more weight as he matures and with additional training. Having played in several big games in college, he should have the experience to succeed in the NFL right away.

The offensive line may arguably be the priority for new head coach Todd Monken, first-time coordinator Switzer, and offensive line coach George Warhop. The three coaches worked together for the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, whose offense was built around a dominant running game and the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That kind of success begins with a foundation in the trenches, and the Browns may want to solve that first and foremost before looking to address other needs in the later rounds of the draft.

