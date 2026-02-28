Browns Named Ideal Landing Spot For Top WR Prospect

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine moving along, that means the NFL Draft is getting closer. As the days go by, teams’ targets become clearer, especially among the top 10 picks.

Though there could be a surprise, the Cleveland Browns are starting to figure out who might be available to match what they need at No. 6 overall. With that, they are being more regularly linked to certain players, rather than a wide array of potential options.

The Browns were recently named the ideal landing spot for top wide receiver prospect Carnell Tate of Ohio State by CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan.

“This go-around, adding a playmaker like Tate would give Cleveland a much-needed boost at receiver. Currently, the room is made up of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond. Jeudy was second on the team with 602 yards receiving, and Bond was third with 338 yards. Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders or someone else, bringing in a playmaker like Tate will help Todd Monken’s offense get off the ground in 2026,” Sullivan wrote.

As Sullivan states, whoever Cleveland’s quarterback turns out to be, it would benefit him to have an upgrade at wide receiver. The Browns lack a true No. 1 for today’s NFL, and Tate, who met with the Browns at the Combine, fits that profile.

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he has ideal size, which led to excellent production in college. He also comes from a program that has become known for developing NFL receivers, with Emeka Ebuka last season joining a recent list that includes Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Browns may have to anxiously await the opportunity if Tate is the player they truly want at No. 6. Several mock drafts have the New York Giants selecting Tate at No. 5 overall, one pick ahead of Cleveland.

If that is the case, the Browns have many ways they can pivot. Their need for an offensive tackle is arguably more pressing than their need for a receiver, thanks to multiple expected offseason departures, so Cleveland could pivot to Spencer Fano of Utah or Francis Mauigoa of Miami. Safety Caleb Downs of Ohio State is also a possibility.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State has expressed an interest in joining the Browns, in part because his brother Jaylon Tyson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, though Jordyn Tyson and Tate were seen as near equals early in the process, he may now be a reach at No. 6.

As the teams around the Browns make their intentions better known, it may become even clearer what Cleveland’s plans will be.

