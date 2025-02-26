Top QB Prospect Reportedly Believes He Will Be Drafted By Browns

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, a position that gives them a lot of leverage.

In this position, the Browns effectively have their pick of the litter from this year’s crop of prospects, minus whoever the Tennessee Titans take with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Titans, like the Browns, are also in the market for a new quarterback, and some reports state that Cam Ward is their primary target.

This could just be smoke and mirrors to try and throw teams like the Browns off their scent, but considering how much legs this has gotten, there is at least some merit to the rumor.

Many think the Browns would pass on Shedeur Sanders, but that might not necessarily happen according to something one Browns insider recently heard.

Tony Grossi recently revealed an interesting rumor he heard about the Browns and Shedeur Sanders.

“Well, it’s interesting, because I also heard in the interview room by the podiums from someone in Denver who believes Shedeur Sanders thinks he’ll be playing for the Cleveland Browns this year,” Grossi said.

Grossi talked about Sanders and more in a recent episode of his show, “The Daily Grossi.”

He has become a mouthpiece for many Browns fans, and people in the fanbase tend to listen to what he has to say.

If the Browns take Sanders, the team will be taking a relatively big risk on a polarizing prospect, hoping to find the next franchise player at the quarterback position.

