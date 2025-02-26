Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Pass On 2 Top Prospects In Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an important decision to make in the coming weeks.

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and with the No. 2 overall pick in hand, the Browns need to hit on whatever player they select to help build up the future of their team.

Quarterback is an obvious need for this roster, but with a class that some fans and analysts are unsure about, this might not be the year for them to take a swing at the position.

Bruce Drennan seems to be in the camp of choosing another position, as he noted in a recent segment of his show.

“I’m not a believer of Sanders. I’m not a believer of Ward. I could be wrong,” Drennan said.

He doesn’t seem to like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the presumed top two QB prospects in the draft.

If the Browns agree with his assessment, they might be more interested in pursuing someone like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, going for an elite prospect rather than pursuing a position of need.

This is a massive decision, one that the Browns aren’t taking lightly, so they are weighing all of their potential options before making a decision.

Thankfully, they still have a few weeks to decide, and their draft day decision could be thrown off if the Tennessee Titans take the player they gave the highest grade to.

For a team that had one of the worst records in the NFL last season, this could be a turning point for the franchise.

