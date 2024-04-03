Top WR Prospect Appears To Be In Cleveland

If they’re healthy next season, the Cleveland Browns should not only make the playoffs again but possibly do some real damage there.

There are some real question marks surrounding the team in the wake of the injuries that torpedoed the 2023 season for star running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, but at the same time, they could use another contributor at wide receiver.

While the Browns won’t have a first-round draft pick this year, they do have a second-rounder, and that selection could yield a useful wideout.

Per Billy M on Twitter, Troy Franklin, a WR prospect from the University of Oregon, is in Cleveland, perhaps to meet with the Browns ahead of the draft.

Troy Franklin is in Cleveland. Possible Browns visit? pic.twitter.com/m4phG8bvyr — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 2, 2024

This year’s draft is thought to be full of wide receiver prospects, and while Franklin doesn’t quite make scouts drool the way Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze do, but he is a nice prospect in his own right.

In 2023, his junior season, he caught 81 passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, but while he’s a solid athlete, his thin frame could present problems for him at the next level.

For Cleveland, Amari Cooper had a strong season that saw him get named to the Pro Bowl, but their second-most productive WR was Elijah Moore with 640 yards.

Drafting and developing a true WR2 would go a long way in bolstering Cleveland’s hopes of winning their first-ever Super Bowl championship in the years to come.

