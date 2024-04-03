Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Justin Hardee Sends Big Message After Signing With Browns

Justin Hardee Sends Big Message After Signing With Browns

By
Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been relatively quiet in free agency this offseason, and it seems their main focus has been retaining the core that unexpectedly got them to the playoffs last season.

They re-signed defensive end Za’Darius Smith, but they also did sign a couple of new players, including another former Minnesota Viking by the name of Jordan Hicks.

On Tuesday, the Browns went out and got Justin Hardee, who is a native of Cleveland, and he took to Twitter to express his gratitude for getting to play for his hometown team.

“Cleveland!!!! Let’s go I’m back home! Year 8 blessed. I had no clue but God always knew !!!” he tweeted.

It is rare for a pro athlete to play for his hometown team, but that is the lucky opportunity Hardee has now received.

He went undrafted out of the University of Illinois in 2017, and he played his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before moving on to the New York Jets in 2022.

Hardee has played mostly on special teams in the NFL, although he has played a handful of snaps on defense over the years, and he even caught a pass on offense in 2018 for 10 yards and a first down.

Somehow, even after star running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered season-ending injuries, the Browns won 11 games, although they got trounced in the the playoffs by the Houston Texans.

It is currently unknown when Chubb will be ready to return to game action, but general manager Andrew Berry seems confident Watson will be ready to go when the 2024 campaign kicks off.

Robert Marvi
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation