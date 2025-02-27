Travis Hunter Says That He Admires Browns WR

After watching college stars excel for multiple years, analysts and fans alike may easily forget that these individuals are young men who look up to the players they see each Sunday in the NFL.

That goes for Heisman-winning prospect Travis Hunter, too.

Despite being a star on both sides of the ball, Hunter watched each Sunday to see players in a league he hopes to take by storm next season.

On Thursday, the former Buffaloes player admitted that Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was someone he watched closely, according to insider Mary Kay Cabot.

“Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter named Browns WR Jerry Jeudy as a WR he’s watched and admired in part bc they’re both from Florida,” Cabot said.

Jeudy and Hunter grew up in nearby beach communities in Florida, towns separated by a little over 30 miles.

Hunter eventually moved to Georgia when he was a teenager, but his connection to his birthplace clearly remains intact.

The Colorado prospect is projected to be taken among the top 10 picks in the draft, and multiple analysts have suggested the Browns could take him as the best available player with the No. 2 overall selection.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed earlier this week how he views Hunter, telling analysts that the Browns are scouting him as a wide receiver prospect.

While Hunter may occasionally be called into action on the defensive side of the football, there’s little doubt he will regularly play on defense if he’s a wide receiver next year.

Hunter was a full-time starter as a cornerback in 2023 and 2024 for the Buffaloes in addition to his receiving duties.

