Travis Kelce Has Honest Admission About Feelings For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a good tight end right now.

David Njoku isn’t a top-tier player at the position, but he’s close.

Unfortunately, the Browns could’ve had one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

In a recent interview with GQ, Kansas City Chiefs legend Travis Kelce opened up about his desire to play for the Browns.

More than that, the Ohio native told the story of the great lengths he went to make sure they selected him in the 2013 NFL Draft.

“I cried in [coach Rob Chudzinski’s] office and said, ‘ I will f****** die for this city!’ I literally was in tears. I said, ‘I’m sorry I’m getting emotional. I grew up down the street. I would f****** do anything to play for the Cleveland Browns.’ He looked at me like I was insane. I don’t think he’d ever had somebody just pour out their emotions,” Kelce said.

Of course, that wasn’t the case.

The Browns drafted defensive end Barkevious Mingo in the first round, and they didn’t have a second-round selection.

Kelce wound up falling to No. 63 overall to the Chiefs, while the Browns took cornerback Leon McFadden five picks later.

It’s unclear if the Browns would’ve drafted Kelce if he had been available, and fans might not want to think about it because it might be too painful.

Granted, not many people expected the University of Cincinnati product to go on to become one of the greatest tight ends the game has ever seen, and given positional value, it’s hard to blame teams for sleeping on him and letting him fall into the third round.

However, with the other players who were also available at the time, such as Terron Armstead, Keenan Allen and Tyrann Mathieu, it’s hard not to feel bad about the Browns’ selections.

