Travis Kelce Makes Wild Claim About Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, when he tore his triceps and brought his legendary streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps to an end. And although he’s 41 years old, some believe that he could still dominate on the football field. That is what Travis Kelce said on the latest episode of his podcast.

While speaking with his brother, Jason Kelce, about which retired football players could make a comeback, Travis offered Thomas as his choice, although he has Thomas playing the tight end position in his comeback.

“Joe Thomas could go out there and play tight end right now…he’s yoked,” Kelce said with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Thomas became a fan favorite of the Browns after being picked by them as the third overall pick in the 2007 draft. During his time in Cleveland, he was selected for the Pro Bowl 10 times and earned eight All-Pro selections.

He is now a member of the Hall of Fame and happily enjoying retirement, although he is still occasionally seen on major sports talk shows and at Cleveland events.

He has dabbled in some coaching, too, which shows just how much he still loves the game. However, that doesn’t mean he is actually angling for a chance to suit up and take the field again.

Kelce was mostly joking when he mentioned Thomas as someone who could re-enter the league, but there was possibly some truth to it. Philip Rivers recently came back to the NFL and played for the Indianapolis Colts after nearly five years in retirement.

Rivers and Thomas aren’t the exact same, of course, but he proved that there is always a chance.

NEXT:

A Big Question Mark For The Browns Is Starting To Fade