A Big Question Mark For The Browns Is Starting To Fade

The Cleveland Browns’ season started on a low note after their Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It seemed that, once again, the kicker position was going to be a major headache for this organization.

Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt missed a go-ahead field goal in the final minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. And, after the Cade York experience and witnessing Dustin Hopkins’ debacle, there were more than enough reasons to be concerned. That’s why it’s been so nice to watch Szmyt bounce back after that.

With that in mind, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone gushed about the Browns’ kicker:

“Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone said Andre Szmyt was almost at his max with 50-yard FG in Chicago. Said ball wasn’t flying like it normally does due to cold. Said was really good execution and another example of how Szmyt has rebounded from rough opener,” Petrak posted on X.

The Browns’ kicker woes hurt them multiple times last season. Moving on from a proven veteran like Hopkins wasn’t easy, especially given that the Browns had just signed him to a big contract extension, but it just had to be done.

Unfortunately, this team’s offense has struggled to get anything going for much of the Kevin Stefanski era. As such, the kicker needs to be on point, given that he’s featured more often than with other teams.

Szmyt is pretty young, and while he may not have the strongest leg, he should continue to expand his range with more time and reps. He should be the team’s kicker to start next season as well. That being said, the Browns can’t afford to keep him on a long leash.

As much as it would obviously be great to have him be the kicker for years to come, there are just way too many options at the position, and no team should hold onto a kicker once he starts missing.

