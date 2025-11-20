Travis Kelce Sends 3-Word Message To Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns fans were able to witness Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut in Week 11, but the rookie quarterback didn’t play the whole game and only took over in the second half after starter Dillon Gabriel was injured against the Baltimore Ravens.

But with Gabriel out for Week 12 while in concussion protocol, Sanders will get another chance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a three-word message ahead of Sanders’ first NFL start.

“Let’s f******* go,” Kelce said.

All Eyes On Sanders With A Full Week To Prepare

That sentiment is shared by many fans, even those who don’t support the Browns. They have been waiting months to see what Sanders is capable of, and they want him to be given a fair opportunity to be successful.

His debut was very unique and definitely not ideal. Sanders probably wouldn’t have played against the Ravens if Gabriel hadn’t gotten injured.

Perhaps it was that unpredictability or the pressure of finally playing in the NFL, but Sanders didn’t turn in the sort of performance he was happy with, completing four of 16 passes for 47 yards in the loss. Now, he’ll have had a full week to prepare to try again, practicing with the first team and getting in the right headspace as QB1.

Many people critiqued his first game, so they want to see what he can do with better preparation. Kelce is one of many who are ready for more before making a judgment about how well Sanders can play.

For Sanders, this opportunity isn’t just his first career NFL start. This is a chance to change many of the narratives that have been out there about him since the NFL draft. Sunday’s performance won’t define his career, but it should be a good indication of where he is in his development.

