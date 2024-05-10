Treyton Welch Ranks As Top Prospect To Watch At Rookie Camp

With Cleveland’s rookie minicamp starting Friday, analysts will watch how the numerous new athletes attempting to make an NFL roster look in their first audition this weekend.

The six-member draft class from last month’s process will be in attendance as well as other invited prospects.

Although the Browns have yet to confirm their class of undrafted free agents this year, social media posts and reporters intel have confirmed at least nine players who intend to sign with the Browns.

Beyond the draft picks, the prospect with the most potential to make the 2024 roster is former Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch.

Welch was the poster child for the Cowboys football program – literally and figuratively – as Wyoming featured him in a promotional video for the school in 2022.

The tight end was a part of three consecutive winning seasons for Wyoming, the first time the school accomplished the feat since the 1990s.

Welch played in 49 games over five seasons, starting in every game he played since the 2021 season.

The athlete caught 77 passes for 874 yards and nine touchdowns during his college career.

While his numbers are not spectacular, Wyoming ran the ball more than 60 percent of the time to limit opportunities Welch had to make receptions.

Last year, his 31 receptions for 308 yards ranked second among the team in both categories.

Beyond the numbers, what’s more impressive is his overall ability.

Treyton Welch is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 151 out of 1199 TE from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/OqGpDm7XFq pic.twitter.com/BIXw9ZPfEx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 18, 2024

Welch played as a wide receiver in high school before transitioning to the tight end position.

Despite posting a 4.63-second 40-yard dash time, Welch received high marks for his explosion testing and broad jump.

The top reason Welch has the best opportunity to make the roster is the small tight end group currently on the team.

Indeed, only three players on the Browns roster are listed at the position, giving the prospect an excellent opportunity to make the 2024 roster.

