Browns Round Out Roster With 9 Undrafted Free Agents

Young Cleveland Browns fans might not know that the NFL Draft used to have as many as 32 rounds.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rosie Brown was a 27th-round selection of the New York Giants in 1956.

Since 1994, the NFL has limited the draft to a 7-round format for its 32 teams.

General managers like Andrew Berry know potential Hall of Famers go unselected.

Berry wasted little time signing nine undrafted free agents to join the Browns’ offseason workouts.

Wide receiver Ahmarean Brown of South Carolina received a small signing bonus and guaranteed money to sign.

Brown will compete for a straight-speed deep role but is quick to mention he can return kicks and punts.

#Browns deal for wide receiver Ahmarean Brown includes $20,000 signing bonus, $150,000 of salary guaranteed for $170,000 in total guarantees, per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

There was no report of guarantees for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch.

But his agent reported that half of the NFL teams attempted to sign the 6-foot-3, 241-pound blocking specialist.

Running back Aidan Robbins showed promise in a limited role at BYU after a 1,000-yard season at Louisville.

Cleveland’s GM also added three more bodies to his offensive line room, including Miami guard Javion Cohen.

Cohen played better at a lighter weight for Alabama before transferring to Miami last season.

It will be interesting to see if the team hopes he adjusts to additional weight or lets him go back to his 2022 size.

Tackles Lorenzo Thompson from Rhode Island and North Dakota’s Jalen Sundell also join the mix.

On defense, Weber State’s Winston Reid is a college walk-on who developed into a 2-time All-American linebacker.

Berry also signed a hard-hitting corner in South Dakota’s DyShawn Gales.

Arizona State’s excellent free safety Chris Edmonds rounds out the Browns’ UDFA class.

NEXT:

Key Facts About All The Browns' Day 3 Draft Picks