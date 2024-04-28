Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Round Out Roster With 9 Undrafted Free Agents

Browns Round Out Roster With 9 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Young Cleveland Browns fans might not know that the NFL Draft used to have as many as 32 rounds.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rosie Brown was a 27th-round selection of the New York Giants in 1956.

Since 1994, the NFL has limited the draft to a 7-round format for its 32 teams.

General managers like Andrew Berry know potential Hall of Famers go unselected.

Berry wasted little time signing nine undrafted free agents to join the Browns’ offseason workouts.

Wide receiver Ahmarean Brown of South Carolina received a small signing bonus and guaranteed money to sign.

Brown will compete for a straight-speed deep role but is quick to mention he can return kicks and punts.

There was no report of guarantees for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch.

But his agent reported that half of the NFL teams attempted to sign the 6-foot-3, 241-pound blocking specialist.

Running back Aidan Robbins showed promise in a limited role at BYU after a 1,000-yard season at Louisville.

Cleveland’s GM also added three more bodies to his offensive line room, including Miami guard Javion Cohen.

Cohen played better at a lighter weight for Alabama before transferring to Miami last season.

It will be interesting to see if the team hopes he adjusts to additional weight or lets him go back to his 2022 size.

Tackles Lorenzo Thompson from Rhode Island and North Dakota’s Jalen Sundell also join the mix.

On defense, Weber State’s Winston Reid is a college walk-on who developed into a 2-time All-American linebacker.

Berry also signed a hard-hitting corner in South Dakota’s DyShawn Gales.

Arizona State’s excellent free safety Chris Edmonds rounds out the Browns’ UDFA class.

NEXT:  Key Facts About All The Browns' Day 3 Draft Picks
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Key Facts About All The Browns' Day 3 Draft Picks

19 mins ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts prior to the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things To Know About Browns' No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter

1 day ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

3 Things To Know About No. 54 Pick Michael Hall Jr.

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Gives Clearest Answer Yet About Shoulder Rehab

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

PFF Mocks Notable WR To Browns In Round 2

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals His Focus For 2024 Draft Picks

2 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks past a video board displaying an image of Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma after he was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Lincoln Riley Reveals Shocking Draft Fact About Browns, Baker Mayfield

2 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Reveals How Browns Should Approach OL Starters

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Makes A Surprising Claim About Browns' 2017 Draft

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Assistant GM Details How Browns Approach Late-Round Draft Picks

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Former Browns Draft Pick Set To Announce Multiple Picks

3 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals 2 Biggest Things He's Looking Forward To This Season

3 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On What Position Browns Will Draft In Rd. 2

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Believes Browns Would Be Good Fit For LB Prospect

3 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Analyst Believes There Could Be A Shocker In The Top-10 Of Draft

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Reveals 'Next Man Up' Mentality For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals If The Team Will Trade Into The Draft's First Round

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Makes Bold Statement About Nick Chubb's Future

4 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Believes Browns Should Target A 'Playmaker'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Insider Ties Drafting WR Prospect To New Coach

4 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names 2 RB Prospects For Browns Fans To Know

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names Potential 'Surprise Pick' For Browns At No.54

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Analyst Can't Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

5 days ago

Browns Nation