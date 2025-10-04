Troubling Trend Emerging For Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns have struggled offensively through their early-season games, unable to generate sustained momentum or control the pace.

Playing from behind has forced them into a pass-heavy approach, increasing pressure on the quarterback and skill players.

That imbalance has fueled questions about the team’s direction and offensive leadership, prompting Cleveland to swap veteran Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel in hopes of injecting energy.

The numbers paint a troubling picture for the Browns’ offense. Analyst Warren Sharp recently highlighted the severity of the situation, pointing to Cleveland’s inability to play with a lead as a clear sign of a unit in crisis.

Cleveland ranks second-worst in the league for offensive snaps played with a lead, recording just two through the start of the 2025 season.

offensive snaps with a lead in 2025: 0 – New Orleans Saints

2 – Cleveland Browns

3 – Tennessee Titans

15 – Dallas Cowboys

18 – Cincinnati Bengals

24 – New York Jets

52 – Carolina Panthers

55 – Miami Dolphins

57 – Las Vegas Raiders

61 – San Francisco 49ers

64 – Minnesota Vikings… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 2, 2025

Only the New Orleans Saints, with zero snaps while leading, rank lower. The Tennessee Titans sit slightly ahead with three, while teams like the Dallas Cowboys have 15 and the Cincinnati Bengals have 18.

Even struggling teams like the Miami Dolphins have managed 55 snaps while leading, and the Carolina Panthers have recorded 52.

Meanwhile, successful offenses have dominated time with leads, including the Green Bay Packers with 149 snaps, the Denver Broncos with 155, and the Jacksonville Jaguars leading the league with 162.

Cleveland’s offensive struggles extend beyond just playing from behind.

Poor third-down conversion rates and limited red zone efficiency have plagued the Browns, who consistently fail to capitalize on key opportunities.

Frequent three-and-outs and an inability to sustain scoring drives have become recurring issues.

Wide receiver separation remains a concern, though the running game has improved as rookie Quinshon Judkins finds his rhythm.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski faces growing scrutiny over his playcalling adaptability, particularly when the team falls behind early.

Adjustments to personnel or schemes may be necessary to revive production and restore balance to an offense searching for answers.

