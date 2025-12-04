Two Browns Players Earn NFL Monthly Honors

November may have been rough for the Cleveland Browns, but it was a good month for two of its star players. And because of that, they are both receiving admirable and impressive awards.

Myles Garrett has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, and Carson Schwesinger has been honored with Defensive Rookie of the Month. Unsurprisingly, they are both the frontrunners to win the end-of-season versions of these prizes.

Garrett was lights-out all month, notching 18 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in November. He is on track to easily sail past the NFL’s single-season sack record and currently has 19 with five more games left in the season.

As for Schwesinger, he has been the best rookie linebacker all year. He has racked up 39 tackles and six tackles for loss during the last four games alone. He leads the rookie class in tackles, tackles for loss, and is second in interceptions.

It seems very likely that these won’t be the last awards that Garrett and Schwesinger win this season.

They are two of the brightest spots in the Browns’ roster and have been consistently putting pressure on other teams. There are numerous problems with Cleveland, but its defense is one of the few things that everyone applauds.

The hope is that this offseason will give the Browns a chance to improve the offense in a huge way, allowing it to meet the defense at least halfway next season. And at the center of it all will be Garrett and Schwesinger.

No matter how bad things get this year, the Browns will remain proud that they have two of the best defensive talents in the NFL.

