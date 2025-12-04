Browns Nation

Thursday, December 4, 2025
Bubba Ventrone Speaks Out About His Job Security

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

One of the most harmful recurring problems for the Cleveland Browns over the last few seasons has been their special teams. This year, the issues with special teams have been more apparent than ever.

Due to that, the calls for special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to be fired have been incredibly loud, but he still has his job.

While speaking with the press, Ventrone claimed that he is receiving the full support of very powerful figures within the Browns organization.

“It feels like I have the support of the head coach, GM, and the ownership. Those guys have been very supportive. I think they definitely understand that we’ve lost guys in training camp,” Ventrone said.

Ventrone is admitting that special teams aren’t playing like they want to, but he says that’s because of a number of factors, specifically losing important players and attempting to cobble together a team without them.

And while Ventrone might be battling certain issues that are beyond his control, there are still many people saying that his time with the Browns should come to an end. That is especially true following Cleveland’s painful 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

During that game, special teams repeatedly made mistakes that cost them. The fact that fans could point to several missteps instead of just one made it all the more unforgiving.

And this wasn’t the first time, which leads people to believe the problems lie in the coaching, and not just the players. Ventrone’s squad regularly appears out of sorts, undisciplined, and not sure of what to do.

The Browns aren’t losing only because of special teams, but they have regularly made inexcusable mistakes.

Ventrone swears that he has the support of the coaches and ownership, but that may not last forever.

Brandon Marcus
