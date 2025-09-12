Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, September 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Two Browns Players Just Got A Big Endorsement

Two Browns Players Just Got A Big Endorsement

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Two Browns Players Just Got A Big Endorsement
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Despite the loss, the Cleveland Browns dominated their Week 1 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That was largely due to the Browns’ defensive performance, one that limited the Bengals to under 150 total offensive yards.

Analyst and Browns legend Hanford Dixon gushed about that unit’s performance, noting that the defense “did enough to win.”

In particular, Dixon was effusive with praise for two players on that unit who he believes excelled.

Newsome and Ward combined for five tackles and three pass deflections in the game.

Overall, the Browns’ secondary limited Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase – the two players Dixon suggested are among the NFL’s “top receivers” – to just five catches for 59 yards.

Those two Bengals receivers were thrown to nine combined times, receiving the first- and second-most targets for Cincinnati.

Dixon also praised the Browns’ defensive line, adding that the team presented the Bengals with multiple fronts throughout the game.

“They just played their butts off,” Dixon said of the defensive line.

Cleveland’s front four sacked Joe Burrow three times for 18 yards while holding running back Chase Brown to two yards per carry.

The Bengals force-fed Brown the football to no avail, and his longest run of the afternoon was an eight-yard carry.

NEXT:  Browns Veteran Fires Back At Doubters Ahead Of Ravens Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation