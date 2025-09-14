Two Browns Rookies Get Major Endorsement From Bruce Drennan

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class heading into this season, and despite losing 17-16 in Week 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, that rookie class paid immediate dividends in the matchup.

There was a lot to like on both sides of the ball in the Bengals game, and local media legend Bruce Drennan recently highlighted a pair of rookies who particularly impressed him.

On a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan said, “When he got the ball, he was dangerous” in reference to rookie fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson, and added that tight end Harold Fannin showed what fans were led to believe when he was drafted, and that’s that he was excellent after the catch.

Bruce LOVED what he saw from #Browns rookies Dylan Sampson and Harold Fannin Jr. What do you think? #DawgPound "When he got the ball, he was DANGEROUS." pic.twitter.com/FWnUjhFb1r — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) September 13, 2025

Sampson had eight catches for 64 yards and 12 carries for 29 yards, while Fannin had seven catches for 63 yards and a three-yard run.

Not only were the two rookies impressive for rookies, but they were the two main focal points of the offense in general, which is a great development for the team’s future.

Cleveland had the worst offense in the NFL in 2024 and needed to bring in new playmakers to turn the ship around, and the Browns will get yet another young playmaker back on Sunday when second-round RB Quinshon Judkins makes his debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Fannin set single-season tight end records at Bowling Green and was good as advertised, and it will be fun to see how head coach Kevin Stefanski continues to utilize Fannin’s unique skill set.

Cleveland may not have won in Week 1, but there was plenty to get excited about.

