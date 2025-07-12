Two WR Newcomers Forcing The Browns To Take Notice

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with receiver as one of their most glaring needs.

With only Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson providing proven production, depth remained a significant concern.

Despite holding seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland surprisingly passed on adding any receivers through the draft process.

That decision opened the door for lesser-known players to compete for roster spots.

Two undrafted names, Kisean Johnson and Gage Larvadain, are already creating buzz during early workouts.

Sports 4 CLE analyst Damon Wolfe recently highlighted both players during a segment, noting how they’re seizing their opportunity.

“There are some interesting guys in the room, and I am interested to see Gage Larvadain, who has been out there in the OTAs, making plays. Also, an interesting player who I think could really do something out of the slot for the Browns would be Kisean Johnson. He has a unique body type and has an ability to catch the ball over the middle, has enough speed to be dangerous, can also run after the catch,” Wolfe said.

Johnson’s journey to Cleveland reflects resilience and production.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound receiver transferred to Western Kentucky for his final season and delivered impressive numbers with 75 catches, 925 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2024.

He turned heads at rookie minicamp with sharp route-running and physical play, earning a three-year contract worth nearly $3 million.

Larvadain brings speed and versatility to Cleveland’s receiver room.

At 5-foot-8 and 171 pounds, the South Carolina slot receiver offers quickness that stands out during practices.

While his final season numbers show 19 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown, his previous work tells a different story.

Across two seasons at Miami (OH) and South Carolina, he posted 61 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns, demonstrating his potential as a dynamic option in space.

