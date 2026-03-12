Ty Simpson Likes Idea Of Playing With Top WR Prospect In Cleveland

Since nobody on the Cleveland Browns’ current roster has done enough to convince the front office and the coaches that they are worthy of being the long-term solution at quarterback, consensus No. 2 QB prospect Ty Simpson has been linked to the team a lot in the upcoming draft. The Browns have the sixth and 24th picks in the upcoming draft, and while No. 6 is too high for Simpson, he is certainly in play at 24 or if the Browns want to trade up from that spot to get it done.

Shedeur Sanders is the leader in the clubhouse to start Week 1, but a new coach often means a new QB is on the way. Additionally, this wide receiver room is one of the worst in the league, which is why Simpson himself likes the idea of playing alongside a top WR prospect with the Browns.

During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Simpson spoke with Kay Adams about potentially linking up with Ohio State star receiver Carnell Tate in Cleveland. He spoke highly of the entire organization, and it’s easy to see the vision and get excited about this idea.

“That’s something you’ve got to ask Coach Monken and Mr. Berry. I think [Carnell Tate and I on the Browns would] be great. They’ve got it going up there. Coach Monken’s going to get it right. They’ve got all the right pieces. If I’m able to throw to Carnell, it would be great. We’d always be on the same page, and, hopefully, we’ll take the league by storm,” Simpson said.

Ty Simpson and Carnell Tate… to the Browns… TOGETHER 🤯 Hear him out:@ty_simpson06 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/icMZKjzEJL — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 12, 2026

Tate’s stock has taken a slight hit since he had a relatively average performance at the NFL Combine, and the odds are that he is going to be available when the Browns are on the clock at No. 6. The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants could be in the mix to snag him with the fourth or fifth picks, but many reports indicate they have their focus on other prospects.

There are reports that the Browns could still explore other options to find a great receiver, perhaps via the trade market, but there aren’t many options on that front. Tate will be right there for them if they decide he is the guy, and it’s intriguing to hear that Simpson is already envisioning the two together.

Obviously, this is all still speculation, but it would be a fun outcome if Tate and Simpson are the picks for the Browns in April.

