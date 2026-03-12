Insider Reveals Browns’ Possible Plan To Add WR

The Cleveland Browns have been busy during free agency already, but they haven’t secured one of their most important and pressing goals: a wide receiver. The offensive line is definitely looking better, but the wide receiver situation has to be figured out by general manager Andrew Berry.

Calling into 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot talked about Cleveland’s options for WR. She said that available choices in free agency are starting to “dwindle,” which means the Browns might have to focus on trading for a new wide receiver.

If they do that, Cabot recommends the team look for a player who is “disgruntled” with his current team and is seeking a change of scenery, but the team might still elect to find a new wide receiver in the draft.

“I don’t know about free agent-wise. Those are starting to dwindle. I think at this point now, you might be looking at a trade sometime between now and the beginning of the season. What you need to find is a disgruntled receiver. Sometimes you find your best guys like that, and Andrew [Berry] has. He’s found receivers that need a change of scenery. They are at that point now where you would have to find someone who is looking for a new opportunity, a new contract. They might skip all of that and go straight to the draft,” Cabot said.

"I don't know about free agent wise, I think at this point you might be looking at a trade. What you need to find is a disgruntled WR… They might skip all of that and go straight to the draft." 📞@MaryKayCabot on if the Browns will make a move for a WR pic.twitter.com/hvAHNupKLK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 12, 2026

The rumors about Cleveland choosing a wide receiver in the draft have been floating around for months. Carnell Tate of Ohio State has repeatedly been linked to the team, and he could be the perfect prospect at the right time.

There have been other players tied to the Browns, such as Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion, Jordyn Tyson, and more.

If the Browns chose to find their wide receiver in the draft, they’d definitely have quite a few to pick from. However, finding someone already in the league might be a better move for them.

Securing an established WR would give the Browns more experience and expertise, which could be a huge boost, especially with so much youth on the roster. A proven wide receiver who has played for a few years could build strong chemistry and a relationship with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, which might bring him more confidence for his second season.

Sometimes, a player gets burnt out on the team they’re with and needs to try something new. If the Browns find someone itching to find a different home in the league and revitalize their career, they could take great advantage of that.

Cabot says their options for wide receiver are becoming limited, but they’re not gone yet.

NEXT:

Browns Could Show Interest In Former First-Round QB