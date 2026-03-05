Underrated Offseason Move By Browns Is Drawing Rave Reviews

When the Cleveland Browns lost Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, fans were worried that the defense could take a step back next season. Then, when they hired Mike Rutenberg to replace him, there were concerns because this would be his first time as DC for a team.

But Rutenberg isn’t working by himself, and he has his very own staff alongside him. And one of those staff members could be a huge addition.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman praised Dom Capers, who was recently hired by the Browns as a defensive assistant.

Capers, a former head coach of the Panthers and Texans, has a lot of fans within the Browns organization.

“I know people who know Dom Capers very well. They’re huge fans. They think this is the defensive version of Kevin Stefanski’s Bill Callahan. People in respective positions in this league are going, ‘He is going to be very good for them. He’s going to be very helpful to Mike Rutenberg.’ I think he’s an underrated guy for this defense,” Carman said.

"I know people who know Dom Capers very well, they think this is the defensive version of Kevin Stefanski's Bill Callahan… I think he's an underrated guy for this defense."@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on the one underrated move the Browns made this offseason👀 pic.twitter.com/V9m3SK1IOQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 5, 2026

For the last few years, Capers has been employed as a defensive assistant for a few teams: the Jaguars, Vikings, Lions, and Broncos.

At 75 years old, Capers has been in the NFL for a long time, giving everyone plenty of opportunities to see how he works, what he can achieve, and how he can lead. Apparently, the Browns have been paying close attention and feel he could be a great addition to Rutenberg’s defensive staff.

Looking at the Browns’ coaching staff, it’s impossible to ignore how many of the people running the team are newcomers to such important positions. They will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders, with very little experience.

Experience is something that Capers has plenty of, which is one of the reasons why people believe he could assist the team in a big way. There are some people who weren’t happy with how Capers led the Texans when he was their head coach, but there is no doubt that he has deep knowledge of the game.

The Browns’ biggest task when it comes to their defense is to not shake things up too much and ruin a good thing. Rutenberg will be trying to carry the torch left by Schwartz, and Capers will be by his side.

His decades of earned wisdom could be very valuable to this team in 2026.

