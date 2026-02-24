Browns Are Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Staff

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to reshape their coaching staff, and this latest addition brings decades of NFL experience to the building.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns are adding longtime NFL coach Dom Capers to their staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers, 75, most recently worked with the Carolina Panthers and is one of the most experienced defensive minds in league history.

“The Browns are adding longtime NFL coach Dom Capers to the coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant, per sources. Capers, 75, a two-time head coach, was last with the Carolina Panthers,” Fowler wrote.

Capers has an extensive résumé. He has served as a head coach twice in the NFL, leading the Carolina Panthers during their expansion years and later guiding the Houston Texans in their early seasons. While expansion franchises often face uphill battles, Capers helped establish foundational structures in both organizations.

Beyond his time as a head coach, Capers is widely respected for his defensive expertise. He has coordinated defenses for multiple teams, including the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl during the 2010 season. His units have consistently been known for versatility, discipline, and the ability to adapt to evolving offensive trends.

For the Browns, bringing in a veteran presence like Capers adds another layer of insight to the defensive staff. A senior defensive assistant role typically involves working closely with the coordinator and position coaches, offering strategic input, game planning assistance, and mentorship.

Cleveland’s defense has been one of the strengths of the team in recent years. Adding a coach with Capers’ experience could help refine the system even further, particularly as the Browns navigate personnel changes and seek greater consistency.

At 75 years old, Capers brings perspective that few can match. His presence in the defensive meeting rooms could prove invaluable.

