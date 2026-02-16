Browns Have Made A Decision On New Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new defensive coordinator is over. The team reportedly has hired Mike Rutenberg to the position.

The former Atlanta Falcons passing game coordinator was a finalist for the job, along with current Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Houston Texans passing game coordinator Cory Undlin. Rutenberg will replace Jim Schwartz, who resigned from the Browns after losing out on their head coaching position to Todd Monken.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the news.

“Browns hire former Falcons assistant Mike Rutenberg as defensive coordinator,” Cabot wrote on X.

The decision ends a tumultuous week-plus for the Browns since Schwartz parted with the organization. The search looked to be dragging on, much like the one that resulted in the choice of Monken, but now another large piece of business has been completed.

Much like Monken’s hiring, this may look like something of a surprise, as Rutenberg was not named as a top candidate in the same way Tarver and Undlin were. Also, like Schwartz, Tarver is an internal candidate who has been passed over, so it will be interesting to see what his future holds.

Earlier in this hiring cycle, Rutenberg reportedly was the second choice to become defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, who hired Gus Bradley instead. Rutenberg just completed his first season with Atlanta after serving as the New York Jets’ linebackers coach for four years.

The 44-year-old has 16 seasons of NFL experience, including time with the Washington Commanders franchise, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers. He was also a college assistant for seven seasons.

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is the new head coach of the Falcons, and he took offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him to his new job. Now, Stefanski has an opening to fill that he likely did not expect.

As for Schwartz, he may have to sit out a season from coaching after the Las Vegas Raiders filled their defensive coordinator position. The Browns do still hold his rights, if he were to find another landing spot.

Now, Rutenberg can begin to fill out his coaching staff, which at this juncture could include several Browns assistants staying on board.

