Undrafted WR Says He’s Signing With Browns

Former Texas and Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond has cleared a major legal obstacle on his road to the NFL.

A Collin County grand jury found insufficient evidence to move forward with sexual assault charges against Bond.

The decision closes the case and opens the door for his professional football career.

Bond wasted little time responding to the news. He posted on Instagram announcing his plans to join the Cleveland Browns while thanking the organization for their support during his legal troubles.

“Isaiah Bond announced he plans to sign with the Cleveland Browns, but no deal has been finalized, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted.

The potential signing generates immediate interest among Browns fans who have watched their team search for reliable receiving options.

Bond brings talent and upside to a position group that needs both heading into the season opener against Cincinnati on September 7.

Cleveland’s current receiver room features Jerry Jeudy at the top of the depth chart with veteran Diontae Johnson slotted behind him.

Cedric Tillman showed promise as a rookie with 14 starts in 2023 but managed just nine games last season before a concussion ended his year early.

The depth beyond those three players raises questions. DeAndre Carter and Jamari Thrash have struggled to establish consistent roles in the offense.

David Bell remains out while recovering from the hip injury that derailed his 2024 campaign.

Cleveland has tried to address the depth concerns by adding rookies Gage Larvadain, Kisean Johnson, and Cade McDonald.

Bond’s potential addition would provide another option as the Browns look to support their quarterback competition with reliable targets.

The timing works in Bond’s favor as training camp continues and roster spots remain available for players who can contribute immediately.

