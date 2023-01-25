Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Video Highlights The X-Factor Deshaun Watson Provides

Video Highlights The X-Factor Deshaun Watson Provides

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went out on a limb to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson last season.

Not only did they trade a large sum of draft capital, but they even had to sign Watson to a massive fully-guaranteed contract.

Then he was suspended for the first 11 games this season, and once Watson came back to the field he was rusty.

He did not play well in the final six games of the regular season.

Watson completed only 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

So his performance has many people wondering if the Watson from his Houston Texans days is gone.

But, for the sanity of Browns fans, Watson did show some signs of his former self.

Coming out of college, Watson was seen as a dual-threat quarterback.

His running ability was a big part of his game and that is what gives him that “X-factor” ability.

Also, after the 11-game suspension, Watson took the field in Week 13 after almost two years off.

Not many people expected him to come back and be great right away.

But, at the start of next season, the expectations will be much higher.

He will have to lead the Browns to the playoffs to make his contract and trading for him worth it.

After years of quarterback purgatory in Cleveland, Watson was seen as the savior of their franchise.

No player will be under more pressure this upcoming season than Watson.

If he plays great, then the Browns could contend in the AFC.

But, if he is terrible, things could get very uncomfortable between the fans and the team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Reveals Multiple Browns Trade Possibilities

20 mins ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns Fan Shuts Down Any Nick Chubb Trade Talk

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Names One Browns Player They Can't Afford to Lose

6 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Left Out Of Major Award Consideration

8 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Compares Well To Top NFL Head Coaches

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Had An Elite Trio Shine In 2022

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals A Sad Rivalry Fact

1 day ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Urge Fans To Vote For Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns May Lose A Key Offensive Coach

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reports Confirm The Browns Changed The QB Market Forever

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Has A Question For The Bengals

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Fans Celebrate A Special Birthday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players The Team Needs To Re-Sign This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Is It Time For The Browns To Move On From Greedy Williams?

3 days ago

Mike Priefer

Did The Browns Make The Right Choice In Retaining Mike Priefer?

3 days ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Discharged From Pensacola Hospital

3 days ago

NFL logo on floor

2 Offensive Free Agents That Could Interest The Browns

4 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

4 days ago

Darrel Williams #24 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Tomlinson #94 during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3 Potential Free Agent DL Jim Schwartz May Target

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jets Complete Interview With Browns Assistant Coach

5 days ago

Head coach Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Carindals defeated the Lions 25-21.

2 Browns Players Who Will Thrive Under Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

5 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

5 days ago

NFL Analyst Reveals Multiple Browns Trade Possibilities

No more pages to load