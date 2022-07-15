Browns Nation

Video Reminds All NFL Fans Of Nick Chubb’s Dominance

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have done well over the past two seasons.

They entered the playoffs in 2020 and won a game on the road against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

They may have regressed last season with an 8-9 finish but it is still a better mark compared to their more recent seasons.

Part of their massive success is their potent run game with Kareem Hunt and up-and-coming player D’Ernest Johnson.

Of course, their offensive line led by Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin also deserves some props.

However, it’s Nick Chubb who is the heart and soul of their backfield attack ever since the Browns selected in him the 2018 NFL Draft.

Since then, he had 1,000 rushing yards in three of his first four seasons and missed the mark by only four yards in his rookie campaign.

The former Georgia standout has scored 36 touchdowns from the ground and added three receiving scores.

Those numbers made him a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time First-Team All-Pro member.

But to summarize Chubb’s dominance, here’s a recent post on the NFL on CBS Twitter account.

 

Chubb’s Drive To Push Forward Is Remarkable

Chubb received the ball from Baker Mayfield and knocked down Steelers safety Miles Killebrew with a stiff arm.

He may not have gained a lot of yards but it took multiple defensive players to put him down.

That’s the strength that allowed Chubb to run past the opposition and impose his will on the game.

Even with a change in quarterback, the Browns will continue to put their ground game to work.

After all, why fix what isn’t broken, especially when Chubb is at the peak of his promising career?

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

