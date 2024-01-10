Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns beat the odds and silenced the critics from the very first day of the season.

Now, they’re getting ready to hit the road to keep their campaign alive as they face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Most teams in their position would approach this game very seriously, knowing that they won’t be at home and it won’t be easy.

These guys, however, just can’t seem to be bothered or fazed by anything.

As shown in a clip shared by star CB Denzel Ward, the Browns are just chilling and having a good time ahead of the game.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s not like they’re overlooking the Texans or aren’t taking this playoff game seriously; it’s just that they’re confident enough in their ability to get the job done.

This Browns team has developed a strong rapport together.

You can tell that they like each other and care about each other; it goes beyond the field.

This has been a major part of their success, as they know they’re playing for something bigger than every single one of them, and there’s just no place for ego.

The Browns have had to endure so many key injuries throughout the course of the season, but they never put their heads down.

They faced adversity with their chin up and their chest pumped, which is why they’ve been able to overcome every single challenge that has come their way.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Shares Thoughts On Notable Playoff Record

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Browns Preparations For Texans Game

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Can Set Playoff Record With Win Over Texans

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Reporter Sends Big Message To Browns Fans Before Playoff Run

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cleveland Radio Host Sends Clear Warning To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Analyst Mentions 'Sad' Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Graphic Shows How Browns' Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Stat Reveals How Difficult It Is To Score On The Browns In 2023

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

6 days ago

Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

No more pages to load