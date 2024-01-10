Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

The Cleveland Browns beat the odds and silenced the critics from the very first day of the season.

Now, they’re getting ready to hit the road to keep their campaign alive as they face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Most teams in their position would approach this game very seriously, knowing that they won’t be at home and it won’t be easy.

These guys, however, just can’t seem to be bothered or fazed by anything.

As shown in a clip shared by star CB Denzel Ward, the Browns are just chilling and having a good time ahead of the game.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s not like they’re overlooking the Texans or aren’t taking this playoff game seriously; it’s just that they’re confident enough in their ability to get the job done.

This Browns team has developed a strong rapport together.

You can tell that they like each other and care about each other; it goes beyond the field.

This has been a major part of their success, as they know they’re playing for something bigger than every single one of them, and there’s just no place for ego.

The Browns have had to endure so many key injuries throughout the course of the season, but they never put their heads down.

They faced adversity with their chin up and their chest pumped, which is why they’ve been able to overcome every single challenge that has come their way.