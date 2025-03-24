Video Shows Cam Ward Training With Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns need to get a quarterback.

Their chances of landing Cam Ward seem quite slim right now, and they might have to trade up with the Tennessee Titans for that to happen.

However, it seems like the Miami product is already getting ahead of schedule.

As shown by Rupert Pupkin on X, Ward has gotten some work done with David Njoku.

Cam Ward training with David Njoku 👀 #Browns pic.twitter.com/9lvMuaflHw — Rupert Pupkin (@kingofpupkin) March 24, 2025

Njoku had also shown Ward in a post on Instagram, so they clearly knew one another.

Ward is the clear-cut best quarterback prospect in this class.

He’s firmly projected to be the first player off the board in April’s NFL Draft.

Even if the Tennessee Titans eventually trade down, whoever gets that pick is projected to take Ward.

The Browns have been in the mix for a quarterback for most of their history.

They need someone to build their team around for years to come, and while some scouts claim that Ward wouldn’t be a top prospect in most other drafts, the fact of the matter is that he has the highest upside among his peers.

The Browns are projected to take Penn State’s Abdul Carter if they can’t get their hands on Ward.

Clearly, that wouldn’t be an ideal scenario, given that they would still need to get a quarterback further down the road.

Then again, that also speaks volumes about the talent gap between Ward and the rest of the pack and how good and well-rounded of a prospect he is.

