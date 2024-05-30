Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Video Shows Encouraging Sign For Deshaun Watson At Practice

Video Shows Encouraging Sign For Deshaun Watson At Practice

By
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns gave up a lot to get Deshaun Watson, and they haven’t gotten many returns on that investment — if any.

Watson was expected to be out early in his tenure in Berea because of his suspension, and then he was hurt for most of the 2023 season.

There were some encouraging signs, particularly in his final game of the campaign, but he’s still left plenty to be desired.

That’s why the expectations are higher than ever in his third campaign with the organization and why it’s so encouraging to see that his recovery is going right as planned.

In a clip shared by Daryl Ruiter on Twitter, the former Clemson star is shown throwing footballs at practice without any sort of limitations.

Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the epic comeback win vs. the Baltimore Ravens, his best game since joining the Browns.

The talent is most definitely there, but he hasn’t been able to stay on the field for years now, and getting that kind of rhythm back is something not many quarterbacks are able to do.

The Browns doubled down on him by giving him another solid weapon for the passing game in Jerry Jeudy, and they reportedly didn’t want to have any distractions there, which is why they didn’t bring Joe Flacco back.

But now, it’s time to deliver.

There’s no more sugar-coating things or spoon-feeding him.

Watson cost the team a lot of assets and money, and he needs to start paying them back on the field.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation