Video Shows How Browns Lineman Dominated The Steelers On Thursday

Few media members gave the Cleveland Browns a chance to win before Thursday night’s game against division rival Pittsburgh.

However, the Browns took advantage of poor weather and a dominant showing from Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb to topple the AFC North Division leaders 24-19.

Cleveland’s performance was much better than the past two weeks when they were blown out by the Chargers and Saints, respectively.

As many NFL “experts” retracted their game picks Friday morning, NFL Network analyst and former pro offensive lineman Brian Baldinger called attention to Browns guard Joel Bitonio.

“…on every big important run in the Browns victory went behind the All-pro left guard. So consistently good; so consistently dependable,” said Baldinger on Friday in an X post.

.@steelers @Browns @JoelBitonio on every big important run in the Browns victory went behind the All-pro left guard. So consistently good; so consistently dependable. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/xe0ot3vear — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 22, 2024

Baldinger showed several plays in his post where Browns skill players ran through the area that Bitonio cleared.

Two of the plays Baldinger included were touchdowns scored by Chubb, including the game-winner.

“That was a hell of a day when you can depend on your All-Pro left guard to come through like he did, time and time again yesterday,” said Baldinger.

Bitonio has been a mainstay on the Browns’ offensive line since he was drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Since his rookie year, the guard has been an All-Pro five times and selected for six Pro Bowls.

Also, except for missing time due to injury in 2015 and 2016, Bitonio has started nearly every game since.

Barring another injury setback this year, he should see Pro Bowl number seven despite the Browns’ losing record.

