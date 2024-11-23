Steelers Fan’s Rant About Myles Garrett Is Going Viral

After a two-game losing streak put the Cleveland Browns in the basement of the AFC North Division, they upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh is currently the top team in the division.

The game played in cold, blizzard-like conditions, was a much-needed win for the Browns and an excellent return for running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb sustained a gruesome injury in Week 2 last year against the Steelers, and his first game back against Pittsburgh produced 59 rushing yards and two scores.

Additionally, defensive end Myles Garrett bagged three sacks Thursday and is currently second in the NFL with 10.

Although he had a great game, Steelers fans are understandably upset with him, especially after Garrett told Pittsburgh defender T.J. Watt that he (Garrett) is still the best pass rusher in the league.

In a recent post on TikTok, via MoreForYouCleveland on X, unabashed Steelers fan and Barstool sports personality “Jerry the Kid” had strong words about Garrett.

“Honestly, I’ll say it, I hope he tears his ACL,” said Jerry.

After his co-host pushed back and appealed to the “football gods” to have mercy, Jerry doubled down and made the same statement again, with a choice expletive thrown in.

Then, a few beats later, the social media personality retracted his statement.

“I take it back,” said Jerry repeatedly. “I didn’t mean that, I was just talking crazy for a second, I didn’t mean that.”

Perhaps Jerry realized that Garrett will be in Pittsburgh in two weeks and doesn’t need any more bulletin board material, especially if the Steelers want to remain atop the division and advance toward a playoff berth.

