Video Shows Impressive Catch By Potential Browns WR Prospect At Senior Bowl

While the Cleveland Browns are still determining how to handle their first-round pick, they also need to tackle other issues.

Even after they add a quarterback, they also need to bolster their offensive line, add another running back, and maybe even get another wideout.

Notably, they might have come across a very interesting WR prospect in the latter rounds of the NFL Draft.

As Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on X shows, Illinois WR prospect Pat Bryant II had an impressive workout ahead of the Senior Bowl.

He’s a very good athlete, and his long strides and ability to break out in the open field are remarkable.

He doesn’t have a quick burst right at the snap, but once he takes off, it’s hard for defensive backs to keep up with his stride.

Bryant has also drawn praise for his route-running.

His ability to find gaps in the opposition’s defense has helped him excel after the catch.

His body control and ball skills are also elite, and he’s made a living out of making highlight-reel-worthy catches.

While he figures to be a WR3 at the next level, we’ve seen players outplay their draft stock multiple times in the past.

The Browns may have found their WR1 in Jerry Jeudy, who finally looked like a first-rounder last season once Jameis Winston got the nod as the starter.

Cedric Tillman also showed glimpses of great play and should be in for an expanded role in 2025.

Maybe Bryant will join them.

