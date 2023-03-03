Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

Cleveland sports fans always seem to get their hopes crushed each and every year, but this seems to be a hopeful time to be a fan in Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a good, young and exciting team that is in fourth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and has a very bright future.

Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians are coming off a 2022 season in which they finished first in the American League Central division.

Of course, the Cleveland Browns have new hope after acquiring star quarterback Deshaun Watson and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper last offseason.

With baseball season nearing, head coach Kevin Stefanski was seen at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis sporting a Guardians cap.

The Browns will not have a first-round pick in next month’s NFL draft, as it went to the Houston Texans in the Watson trade, but the team does have some needs it should fill in order to return to the playoffs.

Offensively, it looks solid, but it does need help on the defensive side of the football.

Going into the 2022 season, Cleveland looked to be somewhat stacked there, but it finished just 20th in points allowed, and its rushing defense was particularly problematic, as it ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

But if the Browns manage to shore things up in that department, it should be a serious playoff contender in 2023, especially given the fact that the Baltimore Ravens could lose Lamar Jackson and drop out of the postseason race.