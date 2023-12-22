Browns Nation

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns simply cannot catch a break.

The front office will have to take a look at the strength and conditioning team, as the Browns have suffered more injuries than any other team in the league this season, and it’s not even close.

The team continues to be severely undermanned, yet they’re still 9-5 and with a big chance of making the playoffs.

On top of that, it seems like star guard Joel Bitonio will be on the field for their must-win game vs. the Houston Texans.

The talented lineman has been dealing with a back injury, but a video shared by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter showed him training and doing drills on Friday without any sort of limitation.

 

The Browns will be without the likes of Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Juan Thornhill, and Anthony Walker Jr, on top of the countless absences we’ve already reported throughout the course of the season.

The only silver lining is that the Houston Texans will also most likely be without their rookie star duo of quarterback C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. and their offense will obviously take a big hit if Case Keenum has to fill in under center for the Ohio State product.

Then again, after watching the Browns climb their way back from double-digit deficits week in and week out, it seems like nothing’s going to be able to faze or surprise this team.

At this point, it doesn’t even matter who’s going to be on the field or not; we know whoever suits up is going to play hard, and that’s all you can ask for.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

