Video Shows Mason Graham’s Grandmother With An Emotional Message

The best part of the NFL Draft is always seeing the players’ immediate emotional reactions upon learning that their lifelong dream of reaching the NFL has finally come true.

The Cleveland Browns made the most shocking move of the draft when they traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 overall, where they took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, who got visibly emotional when he was shown a video his grandmother made for him about his journey.

The Browns shared the special moment on X of Graham watching his grandmother’s message for him, where she read him a letter she wrote for him about his journey and how proud she is of him.

“Mason, your mother and your father have honored me with the privilege to write this draft letter to you. For so many reasons, I’m honored to be your grandmother. Your love of football became your passion and the sport of choice. It was so exciting to watch you play both sides of the ball every game. Now, you are here at the NFL Draft. You are living the ultimate dream, and we are here living it with you. This is your big day, Mason. We are so proud of you,” Graham’s grandmother said in the video.

A special moment between Mason and his Grandma pic.twitter.com/m7fQYOwOCY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2025

Graham said in reaction to the video that his grandmother has always been like a second mother to him and always came to his games to be there for him.

Hopefully, grandma will make plenty of trips to Cleveland to see Graham become the new anchor of this defense as he comes with lofty expectations as the fifth overall pick.

Graham was the first defensive tackle off the board in a deep class at the position, coming off a dominant career at Michigan, where he anchored a defense that won the 2023 National Championship.

It was a surprising move for the Browns, but all early signs point to them landing a good one, and it’s always heartwarming to see videos like this to give fans a better idea of who they are rooting for.

NEXT:

Browns Receive High Praise For 2025 Draft Class