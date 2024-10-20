Insider Says Browns Won’t Trade 1 Player

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ season has been disappointing would be an understatement of the size of an ocean.

The team has only won one of its first six games, and this has the makings of a lost season.

A loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals could all but end their postseason hopes.

That leaves the door wide open for them to make moves and shed some veterans and money to recoup draft capital.

Their decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper also makes it seem like that’s going to be the case.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they will go through a panic sale or that anybody will be available.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team won’t consider trading Myles Garrett under any circumstances:

“While the Browns will undoubtedly trade more players if they keep losing before the Nov. 5 deadline, Garrett won’t be among them,” Cabot said

Why Myles Garrett needn't worry about the #Browns trading him; more on the Amari Cooper trade: Browns Insider –> https://t.co/MNtF6z7cXC — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 20, 2024

Apparently, they value Garrett as the cornerstone of the franchise, but he’s also made it loud and clear that he wants to be a Brown for the remainder of his career.

The former No. 1 pick is one of the best pass rushers in the game and the defending Defensive Player of the Year.

Needless to say, he would gauge a massive value in return, should the Browns ever change their stance on him.

Most reports state that fellow pass rusher Za’Darius Smith could be on the trade block with a loss on Sunday as he recently admitted that he would like to be traded to the Detroit Lions.

