Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Training In Cleveland

In an unexpected turn of events, Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This was surprising given the expectation that he would be a first-rounder, but teams kept passing on him.

While the reasoning was unclear at the time, several reports have recently come out indicating that Sanders had some poor interviews throughout the process, potentially tanking conversations with teams he didn’t want to play for.

This cost him millions of dollars, but the Cleveland Browns were ultimately willing to take a chance on him, actually trading up to make this pick.

Sanders could have chosen to be frustrated with the situation, but he’s choosing an alternate route.

As one Colorado Buffaloes fan shared on X, Sanders is already hard at work in Cleveland, training on his own before the team’s Mini Camp starts on May 9th.

Shedeur Sanders is locked in 👀 He’s already in Cleveland training before the Browns Mini Camp May 9th 🔥 🎥 : @Hboog32 pic.twitter.com/FEUolUt84g — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 29, 2025

This is a good sign for Browns fans who might have been worried about his work ethic, as Sanders appears to be trying hard to rewrite any narratives there could be about him moving forward.

The Browns are looking for a franchise quarterback after years of frustration and inconsistency, but if Sanders’ upside is as strong as many believe it could be, he just might be the guy in their offense.

Of course, players like Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett aren’t going to go away quietly, so it will be interesting to see how the quarterback room shakes out after the preseason and training camp, and who will win the Week 1 starting role.

