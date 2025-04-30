Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Training In Cleveland

Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Training In Cleveland

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Training In Cleveland
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

In an unexpected turn of events, Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This was surprising given the expectation that he would be a first-rounder, but teams kept passing on him.

While the reasoning was unclear at the time, several reports have recently come out indicating that Sanders had some poor interviews throughout the process, potentially tanking conversations with teams he didn’t want to play for.

This cost him millions of dollars, but the Cleveland Browns were ultimately willing to take a chance on him, actually trading up to make this pick.

Sanders could have chosen to be frustrated with the situation, but he’s choosing an alternate route.

As one Colorado Buffaloes fan shared on X, Sanders is already hard at work in Cleveland, training on his own before the team’s Mini Camp starts on May 9th.

This is a good sign for Browns fans who might have been worried about his work ethic, as Sanders appears to be trying hard to rewrite any narratives there could be about him moving forward.

The Browns are looking for a franchise quarterback after years of frustration and inconsistency, but if Sanders’ upside is as strong as many believe it could be, he just might be the guy in their offense.

Of course, players like Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett aren’t going to go away quietly, so it will be interesting to see how the quarterback room shakes out after the preseason and training camp, and who will win the Week 1 starting role.

NEXT:  Insider Predicts What Diontae Johnson's Role Will Be With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation