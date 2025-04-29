Former Browns Executive Is Joining The Titans

Last year, the Cleveland Browns lost one major contributor to the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive line guru Bill Callahan left the team to join his son Brian, their new head coach.

Now, the Titans have lured a front office member to their team.

As reported by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, they’re expected to hire Dan Saganey, who was the Browns’ director of player personnel.

The Titans will reportedly hire him for a high-level scouting role.

According to Oyefusi, he had been with the Browns since 2019.

Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey is leaving the organization to take a role with the Titans, per source. Saganey had been with the org since 2019. @PaulKuharskyNFL first to report. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 29, 2025

The Titans continue to rebuild, and with most of the scouting-related positions set to expire right after the NFL Draft, they didn’t wait long to make a big move.

Saganey had an extensive background as a manager in the player personnel department.

He did advanced scouting of opposing teams before eventually being promoted to director in 2016.

Notably, he has some obvious ties to the Titans because of his relationship with general manager Mike Borgonzi, as he worked with his brother Dave at Harvard.

The Titans are coming off getting Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing the season with a 3-14 record.

The Browns, on the other hand, just took two quarterbacks in the draft, but neither of them is projected to be the starter early on.

With a stacked quarterback class in the 2026 NFL Draft, this team will have to be swift and thorough with their scouting of potential signal-callers to take with one of their two first-round picks in next year’s event.

