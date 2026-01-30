Vikings Have Fired Former Browns Executive

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only NFL team making significant moves almost one month after their season ended. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings have made a surprise firing with ties to the Browns.

Back in 2020, the Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Then the organization added Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as its vice president of football operations.

Less than two years later, Adofo-Mensah became GM of the Vikings. Now, just eight months after signing a contract extension, he is out of a job.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have fired the former Browns executive.

“The Vikings fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on X.

It is unclear what led to this decision at this point, weeks after Minnesota’s last game. According to The Athletic, player personnel decisions played a role, including free agency and the NFL Draft.

Nowhere is that situation more notable for the Vikings than at quarterback. Minnesota did not re-sign quarterback Sam Darnold this past offseason, and he’s now in the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. In addition, the Vikings opted not to sign Aaron Rodgers or Daniel Jones, and J.J. McCarthy has so far not lived up to his status as the No. 10 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, leaving them without a clear path at the position moving forward.

Coincidentally, the Browns have major quarterback issues of their own. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are the current available options for new head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer.

The former Baltimore Ravens assistants almost got to work with Sanders last season if the 2025 NFL Draft had played out differently. In addition, Watson may be able to recapture some of his former Pro Bowl form after Monken helped Lamar Jackson maintain his MVP-level play as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator.

Though there are a few current GM vacancies around the league, it may be difficult for Adofo-Mensah to land one, based on the timing of this move and his recent history.

