Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Vikings’ Rookie QB To Miss Multiple Weeks With Torn Meniscus

By
vikings helmet
(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings for a joint practice on Thursday before the two teams square off for a preseason contest on Saturday.

The Vikings will be without one of their prized rookies heading into the contest, according to new reports.

The Purple Persuasion shared on Twitter that Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will undergo surgery soon to repair a torn meniscus after the rookie complained of knee soreness after Saturday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCarthy had a strong debut for the Vikings as he went 11 of 17 for 188 yards, throwing two touchdowns and an interception in his first-ever NFL action.

The Vikings used the No. 10 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to take McCarthy out of Michigan.

While McCarthy was listed as the second-string quarterback heading into the regular season, the rookie was expected to push Sam Darnold for the starting spot throughout the year.

McCarthy could face as little as four weeks away from football or as much as six months, according to another report The Purple Persuasion shared on Twitter.

The injury will now change the game plan for the Browns’ defense as it was originally set to go against the rookie for a significant portion of the game.

Against Las Vegas, McCarthy was limited to just 30 reps, but the quarterback made the most of his limited opportunity by hitting multiple downfield passes to his new teammates.

The Browns will host the preseason game against Minnesota inside Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

