Vikings’ Rookie QB To Miss Multiple Weeks With Torn Meniscus

The Cleveland Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings for a joint practice on Thursday before the two teams square off for a preseason contest on Saturday.

The Vikings will be without one of their prized rookies heading into the contest, according to new reports.

The Purple Persuasion shared on Twitter that Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will undergo surgery soon to repair a torn meniscus after the rookie complained of knee soreness after Saturday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

BREAKING: Minnesota #Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a meniscus injury and is expected to be undergo knee surgery that will determine how much time he will be sidelined, per @AdamSchefter. McCarthy complained about knee soreness over the weekend, and underwent an MRI on… pic.twitter.com/23PCqm6x52 — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) August 13, 2024

McCarthy had a strong debut for the Vikings as he went 11 of 17 for 188 yards, throwing two touchdowns and an interception in his first-ever NFL action.

The Vikings used the No. 10 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to take McCarthy out of Michigan.

While McCarthy was listed as the second-string quarterback heading into the regular season, the rookie was expected to push Sam Darnold for the starting spot throughout the year.

McCarthy could face as little as four weeks away from football or as much as six months, according to another report The Purple Persuasion shared on Twitter.

Per @GameInjuryDoc, potential timelines of recovery based on the type of surgery @Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will receive: – Menisectomy: 4-6 weeks

– Meniscus repair: 4-6 months pic.twitter.com/PI67WUgdyl — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) August 13, 2024

The injury will now change the game plan for the Browns’ defense as it was originally set to go against the rookie for a significant portion of the game.

Against Las Vegas, McCarthy was limited to just 30 reps, but the quarterback made the most of his limited opportunity by hitting multiple downfield passes to his new teammates.

The Browns will host the preseason game against Minnesota inside Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

