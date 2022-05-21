What Are the Browns Getting In Michael Woods II?

With the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver, Michael Woods II out of Oklahoma.

This was a bit surprising, considering the team had already drafted a wide receiver in Purdue’s David Bell, three rounds earlier.

And the team arguably still had needs at linebacker and tight end.

But the team decided to double up on receivers this year, giving them more options in the passing game.

What Does Micheal Woods II Bring To The Browns?

Woods had a respectable four-year collegiate career.

With three years at Arkansas and his last at Oklahoma, Woods had 118 receptions for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His stats are nothing eye-popping but they show he knows how to compete at a higher level.

Especially when looking at the 35 catches for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns he earned playing his senior year at Oklahoma in the highly-competitive Big 12.

Woods likely won’t have an immediate impact on the Browns, but there is certainly potential.

Deep Threat Potential

He isn’t the fastest wide receiver (4.55 40-yard dash) nor the tallest (height: 6’1 1/8″), but he knows how to play big and locate the ball with his hands.

He has the ability to work in tight spaces along the sidelines.

He also doesn’t lose speed while tracking the ball or after making the catch.

CLE Browns select OU WR, Michael Woods II at 202 overall in RD6 of the ’22 NFL Draft. Can run really goods routes, has an RB frame, and is a natural pass catcher. New QB1 Deshaun Watson, has another weapon. Happy times for CLE #NFLDraft — Ray Juray III (@rjuray3) May 6, 2022

With enough discipline and a top quarterback in Deshaun Watson throwing to him, Woods could make some big plays downfield in his career.

He Knows How To Get Open

There aren’t a lot of eye-popping numbers when looking at Woods’s stats or his NFL Combine results.

But there is something easy to notice when looking at his film.

He gets open.

Without incredible size or speed, Woods finds holes in the defense and ways to move the chain.

Looking at his ability closely, however, he gets open because he possesses a good catch radius and can read secondaries.

His ability to get his hands on balls away from his body and outsmart defenses help him overcome his shortcomings.

If he keeps it up, he could become the Browns’ un-flashy but reliable option many fans saw in Rashard Higgins.

Depth And Competition At Camp

Like any rookie coming into the NFL, there is loads of potential.

But also, no promise they are going to make it far in this league.

Considering Woods was drafted in the sixth round to an already loaded Cleveland Browns team, there is a fair chance he is going to have to fight for a roster spot.

But one thing he can bring to the team now is good competition and good depth at training camp.

Woods wants to make the team, but if he doesn’t, his desire will at least help to push the receivers that do make the final roster.

If Woods does find his way onto the final roster this fall, it will be because he’s proven to become a reliable option for team.

Either way, Woods’ presence will be felt at training camp.

At the very least, fans can hope to see Woods on the practice squad this year.