What Is Deshaun Watson Saying In His Latest Instagram Post?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson proved that a picture is indeed worth a thousand words.

Therefore, a photograph that contains several details could be subject to various interpretations.

Here is Watson’s latest Instagram post, as shared by ESPN Cleveland’s Brad Stainbrook.

The picture shows a Browns cap laid on a field.

This photograph turned Browns fans into Sherlock Holmes, hoping to decipher what the former Clemson standout means.

While the interpretation could branch out into several theories, it’s highly possible that it is all about his fate for the 2022 season.

Either former federal judge Sue Robinson recommends an indefinite suspension for him or reduces his sanction, paving the way for a return late in the season.

Typically, athletes leave something on the field or their playing confines if they are retiring or making a temporary hiatus.

In that case, the cap on the turf could mean that Watson has learned about his fate and might not play this year.

In some ways, it’s also his way of paying his respects to the franchise’s legends.

Could This Picture Be A Positive Sign?

Those who choose to see the better side of things might say that Watson at practice is a good indication.

It means that his suspension might be reduced to a certain number of games.

Granted that the Browns do well in his absence, he could lead them to a playoff berth once he returns.

The picture could also mean that he got his cap off because he is already wearing his helmet and ready to compete.

No one can verify the meaning of this photograph until Watson talks about it or the recommendation regarding his suspension comes out.

Robinson will thoroughly review the cases presented by both sides before finalizing a decision.

Therefore, Watson’s snapshot will have more meaning either before or during training camp.