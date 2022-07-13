Browns Nation News And Notes (7/13/22)

It is Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns players old and new were in the news yesterday.

Though Baker Mayfield is no longer a member of the Browns, one tidbit from his news conference in Carolina is our top headline on the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. No More Progressive Commercials With The Mayfields

While it seemed inevitable that Mayfield’s Progressive commercials would no longer grace the airwaves now that he has moved out of his “home” at FirstEnergy Stadium, he did mention that he wanted to film a moving-out one before leaving town for Charlotte.

He said, “it didn’t work out”.

That is unfortunate because it could have been a funny one to end the series.

2. Newsome’s Youth Camp Was A Success

Last week, Greg Newsome II held a youth football camp in the city of Cleveland.

It did not go unnoticed.

Greg Newsome is the first Cleveland athlete to hold football camp in the trenches. Shout out to him pic.twitter.com/Mjo75RNA3I — Farooq (@Jamrock_216) July 9, 2022

Newsome grew up in the “trenches” as he called it in inner-city Chicago.

He selected his location for the camp, Dwayne Browder Field at 5077 Outhwaite Avenue because he wants to pay it forward to inner city kids.

Newsome hopes to be a mentor to them just as his dad was to him growing up.

He has others that he is grateful for as they helped him on his path.

Newsome named each of them individually.

He said:

“My dad. My dad was a big mentor for me, obviously. Also the [Midwest BOOM Football] organization and Elliott Ivory was a guy who kind of sparked my career. My trainer, Chris Goffer, is another guy who has helped along the way.”

3. Wednesday Words of Wisdom

Vintage Browns Twitter provides a way-back Wednesday picture along with excellent words of wisdom for the day.

Whatever you’re after today, treat it like Clay Matthews treated QBs. That is, don’t let anything stop you from getting your hands on it.

Have a great day!

Vintage #Browns pic.twitter.com/Kwwk2yULGH — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) July 13, 2022

He wrote:

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!