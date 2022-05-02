Browns Nation

What’s Next For Baker Mayfield And The Browns?

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

For those Cleveland Browns fans hoping for a draft weekend resolution to the Baker Mayfield situation, that was not in the cards.

Many are not surprised that a draft-day trade did not happen.

The kickoff of the 2022 NFL season is over 4 months away.

And for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, that long 4-month offseason will be spent waiting and wondering.

This situation is far from resolved, but only time and situations outside of either Mayfield or the Browns’ control will determine how it goes.

 

Complications Are Many

Mayfield is coming off the much-ballyhooed shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

His fifth-year option is valued at $18 million.

Through the fault of both Mayfield and the Browns, his reputation in the locker room is a bit tarnished.

 

What The Browns Want To Happen

Ideally, the Browns want 2023 draft picks and for a team to take the majority if not all of Mayfield’s salary.

Quarterback injuries through the offseason and training camp would be the main way the Browns would get their wish.

 

What Mayfield Wants To Happen

It is likely that Mayfield would like to move forward and get out of this limbo state he is living in.

He does not know where he is going or when.

Mayfield may end up at the Browns’ training camp which would be the epitome of awkwardness.

 

Conclusion

There were two opportunities this offseason for the Browns to successfully trade Mayfield.

One was immediately after they agreed to terms with Deshaun Watson on March 18.

The other was at the draft this weekend from April 28 through April 30.

Now we just wait and wonder how this will all work out.

Kickoff is September 8 so sit back, grab a drink, and relax.

Patience will be the virtue of choice for resolving this issue.

 

 

 

