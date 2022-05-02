What’s Next For Baker Mayfield And The Browns?

For those Cleveland Browns fans hoping for a draft weekend resolution to the Baker Mayfield situation, that was not in the cards.

Many are not surprised that a draft-day trade did not happen.

The kickoff of the 2022 NFL season is over 4 months away.

And for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, that long 4-month offseason will be spent waiting and wondering.

What I'm hearing about Baker Mayfieldhttps://t.co/NUKevoT4FU — Terry Pluto (@terrypluto) May 1, 2022

This situation is far from resolved, but only time and situations outside of either Mayfield or the Browns’ control will determine how it goes.

Complications Are Many

Mayfield is coming off the much-ballyhooed shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

His fifth-year option is valued at $18 million.

Andrew Berry trying to get out of Baker Mayfield’s contract #Browns pic.twitter.com/F5vZJtLMTt — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) April 29, 2022

Through the fault of both Mayfield and the Browns, his reputation in the locker room is a bit tarnished.

What The Browns Want To Happen

Ideally, the Browns want 2023 draft picks and for a team to take the majority if not all of Mayfield’s salary.

Quarterback injuries through the offseason and training camp would be the main way the Browns would get their wish.

What Mayfield Wants To Happen

It is likely that Mayfield would like to move forward and get out of this limbo state he is living in.

He does not know where he is going or when.

Mayfield may end up at the Browns’ training camp which would be the epitome of awkwardness.

Conclusion

There were two opportunities this offseason for the Browns to successfully trade Mayfield.

One was immediately after they agreed to terms with Deshaun Watson on March 18.

Baker Mayfield is the best QB available in the draft for the Second time in his Career — Bruce (@_BruceWrld) April 28, 2022

The other was at the draft this weekend from April 28 through April 30.

hot take , I don’t think the Browns will ever regret moving on from Baker Mayfield BUT I think a good amount of teams will regret not trading minimal assets for him. — Quincy Carrier (@Kwen_C) April 30, 2022

Now we just wait and wonder how this will all work out.

Kickoff is September 8 so sit back, grab a drink, and relax.

There are literally some teams right now who have starting QBs that are not better than Baker Mayfield. Let, alone something can always happen in football. #ImJustSaying if it were me, y’all can wait me out. Pull up a rocking chair. ⏳ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 30, 2022

Patience will be the virtue of choice for resolving this issue.