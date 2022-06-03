Which Browns WR Will Earn WR2 Roster Spot?

Behind the veteran Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns have a young wide receiving corps.

With so much turnover from 2021, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashard Higgins are gone, who will earn the WR2 roster spot?

The current options are Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell.

These three will be competing for it beginning in earnest on June 14 at mandatory minicamp with more heated competition coming in late July when training camp opens.

Which will get the WR2 designation by Week 1?

The likely answer is the obvious one: Donovan Peoples-Jones.

#Browns Deshaun Watson deep to Donovan Peoples-Jones at OTAs, probably just like it looked in the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/BslvTKSCNt — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

He is the safe bet, and here is why.

Experience

Being a third-year player is hardly considered having vast experience.

The @Browns WR Room ⬇️ 1. Amari Cooper

– Age 27

– 6’ 1” 2. Donovan Peoples-Jones

– Age 23

– 6’ 2” 3. David Bell (Rookie)

– Age 21

– 6’ 1” 4. Anthony Schwartz

– Age 21

– 6’ 0”#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/IPMhmogQd9 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) May 15, 2022

In comparison to the second-year Schwartz and rookie Bell, it is a selling point.

DPJ has had lots of veteran leadership in his brief career; he worked alongside Landry and OBJ too.

BAKER MAYFIELD TO DPJ FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f6k8Ric0cl — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) October 25, 2020

He also has made big catches in clutch situations.

Injury curtailed what he was capable of in 2021, but if he is healthy, DPJ is the experienced guy that fills the WR2 role.

Familiarity

DPJ endured two seasons under the COVID-19 umbrella.

In spite of that, he learned the offense and knows what and how to do his job.

He knows the playbook though it will likely change for Deshaun Watson as QB1 or Jacoby Brissett as necessary.

DPJ has earned the respect of the coaching staff and his peers.

Going to be a good battle for that WR2 spot between Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rookie David Bell. As of right now DPJ has the inside track to that spot but don’t sleep on the Rookie #Browns 🤫. pic.twitter.com/VXBPfkg2Er — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 28, 2022

All That Is True But…

Don’t sleep on David Bell.

4 ➡️ 18 already looking strong. 🔥 How many yards do you think David Bell will have in his rookie season? 🔔 (🎥/#Browns) @deshaunwatson @DB3LL pic.twitter.com/3n255d0O4y — The Hottest Take (@Hottest_TakePod) June 2, 2022

Ever since the draft, the coaching staff has been high on his abilities.

#Browns Alex Van Pelt said WR David Bell has "made some plays" out there with Deshaun Watson and has a "real knack for how to get open." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 1, 2022

There has been nothing but positive feedback about him from college coaches, teammates, etc.

Out of 1009 wide receivers that PFF graded in college during 2021, #Browns David Bell was 18th 👀 Also tied 4th for the most missed tackles forced by WRs too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YzqgHEShdN — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) June 2, 2022

Though it is possible he could beat DPJ out for the job in camp, a more likely scenario is that he could work his way into the role during the season.

If DPJ falters or Bell is given extra opportunities and capitalizes on them, then he could earn the job on the field in real-time.

What About Schwartz?

Anthony Schwartz struggled in 2021.

Look for a lot of David Bell & Anthony Schwartz this fall. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ChRwAbRnsB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 1, 2022

His speed is top-notch, but his hands and football skills have not yet caught up.

He was a track star first and a football player second.

Schwartz had adversity and learned from it, and Browns’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt commented during OTAs that Schwartz has already improved.

#Browns Alex Van Pelt said Anthony Schwartz is catching the ball well so far and showing improvement from last season. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 1, 2022

It seems as though his learning curve is steeper which makes him the least likely of the three players to secure the WR2 roster spot.

The wide receivers will be a fascinating group to watch this summer and fall partly because of the WR2 competition.