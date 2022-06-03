Browns Nation

Which Browns WR Will Earn WR2 Roster Spot?

By

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after making a catch for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Behind the veteran Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns have a young wide receiving corps.

With so much turnover from 2021, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashard Higgins are gone, who will earn the WR2 roster spot?

The current options are Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell.

These three will be competing for it beginning in earnest on June 14 at mandatory minicamp with more heated competition coming in late July when training camp opens.

Which will get the WR2 designation by Week 1?

The likely answer is the obvious one: Donovan Peoples-Jones.

He is the safe bet, and here is why.

 

Experience

Being a third-year player is hardly considered having vast experience.

In comparison to the second-year Schwartz and rookie Bell, it is a selling point.

DPJ has had lots of veteran leadership in his brief career; he worked alongside Landry and OBJ too.

He also has made big catches in clutch situations.

Injury curtailed what he was capable of in 2021, but if he is healthy, DPJ is the experienced guy that fills the WR2 role.

 

Familiarity

DPJ endured two seasons under the COVID-19 umbrella.

In spite of that, he learned the offense and knows what and how to do his job.

He knows the playbook though it will likely change for Deshaun Watson as QB1 or Jacoby Brissett as necessary.

DPJ has earned the respect of the coaching staff and his peers.

 

All That Is True But…

Don’t sleep on David Bell.

Ever since the draft, the coaching staff has been high on his abilities.

There has been nothing but positive feedback about him from college coaches, teammates, etc.

Though it is possible he could beat DPJ out for the job in camp, a more likely scenario is that he could work his way into the role during the season.

If DPJ falters or Bell is given extra opportunities and capitalizes on them, then he could earn the job on the field in real-time.

 

What About Schwartz?

Anthony Schwartz struggled in 2021.

His speed is top-notch, but his hands and football skills have not yet caught up.

He was a track star first and a football player second.

Schwartz had adversity and learned from it, and Browns’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt commented during OTAs that Schwartz has already improved.

It seems as though his learning curve is steeper which makes him the least likely of the three players to secure the WR2 roster spot.

The wide receivers will be a fascinating group to watch this summer and fall partly because of the WR2 competition.

