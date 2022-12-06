Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

After a disappointing seven games, the Carolina Panthers released former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday.

He is now free to sign with another team, and there has been no shortage of rumors about where he may be headed.

There are a few teams that could use a QB right now, especially one as talented as Mayfield, and although he obviously comes with some considerable baggage, one of the following teams could very well take a shot at him.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season after he suffered a foot injury early in their win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, forcing Brock Purdy, the last player chosen in April’s draft, to man the quarterback spot.

He played solid ball, but he is inexperienced, and the Niners can’t necessarily count on him to hold the fort down.

Mayfield has been linked to San Francisco as a result.

However, the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have built a winning culture over the last few years, and there is the risk that Mayfield could taint their homeostasis.

Baltimore Ravens

This seems like more of a long shot, but anything is possible at this point.

The Ravens’ franchise QB, Lamar Jackson, suffered a knee injury, and his status moving forward is unknown.

If it looks like he could miss more than a week or two, could the Ravens give Mayfield a call?

With an 8-4 record, they’re tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the best mark in the AFC North, and one or two extra losses could cost them a playoff spot, as the final spot is currently held by the 7-5 New York Jets.