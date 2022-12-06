Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

 

After a disappointing seven games, the Carolina Panthers released former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday.

He is now free to sign with another team, and there has been no shortage of rumors about where he may be headed.

There are a few teams that could use a QB right now, especially one as talented as Mayfield, and although he obviously comes with some considerable baggage, one of the following teams could very well take a shot at him.

 

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season after he suffered a foot injury early in their win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, forcing Brock Purdy, the last player chosen in April’s draft, to man the quarterback spot.

He played solid ball, but he is inexperienced, and the Niners can’t necessarily count on him to hold the fort down.

Mayfield has been linked to San Francisco as a result.

However, the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have built a winning culture over the last few years, and there is the risk that Mayfield could taint their homeostasis.

 

Baltimore Ravens

This seems like more of a long shot, but anything is possible at this point.

The Ravens’ franchise QB, Lamar Jackson, suffered a knee injury, and his status moving forward is unknown.

If it looks like he could miss more than a week or two, could the Ravens give Mayfield a call?

With an 8-4 record, they’re tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the best mark in the AFC North, and one or two extra losses could cost them a playoff spot, as the final spot is currently held by the 7-5 New York Jets.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

2 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/6/22)

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

16 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year

16 hours ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

17 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

2 Reasons Not To Be Worried About How Deshaun Watson Looked

20 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Shined In Sunday's Browns Victory

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday's Game

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

2 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

2 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

2 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

No more pages to load