Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Who Are The Next Browns Players In Line For Extensions?

Who Are The Next Browns Players In Line For Extensions?

By

Cleveland Browns players enter the field from the tunnel during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

As his Cleveland Browns roster fills out, Andrew Berry’s makeover strategy comes into focus.

Berry emphasizes the team’s NFL Draft, with his first 2 classes accounting for 9 starters and 15 roster spots.

He will pay top dollar for a few years to free agents he thinks can fill glaring needs.

But he loves his one-year veteran fill-in guys, as evidenced by the 15 (and counting) already on the 2022 roster.

Most importantly, he will lock up his most important core players with worthy contract extensions.

Denzel Ward‘s 5-year extension is just the latest deal for Cleveland’s biggest names.

Few other players can hope to cash in like Ward, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller.

Who are the next Cleveland Browns players in line for contract extensions?

 

Not Much More To Do This Year 

Berry quietly moved on from most of the players he inherited back in 2020.

As a result, there are few major extensions due in the next season or two.

Jadeveon Clowney will technically be a free agent signing, but Berry is willing to give him a 2-year deal to return.

Cleveland slapped the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku, which could complicate extension talks.

Stefanski loves his tight ends, but Njoku’s value is far less than the $10.9 million franchise salary.

If not for the player’s stated desire to stay in Cleveland long-term, he’d probably be content to play out the tag.

Greedy Williams has the best shot at a big second contract, but his best offer might not come from Berry.

Another solid, injury-free season should earn Williams a starting cornerback’s contract from somebody.

Kareem Hunt is in the same position, with a quality starter ahead of him in the Cleveland pecking order.

And Sione Takitaki is the only other pre-2020 roster free agent and could find himself elsewhere by 2023.

 

Berry Gets Busy After Next Year 

Andrew Berry’s first NFL Draft class hits free agency in 2024.

And their continued success could make for some tough extension decisions after the 2023 season.

Cleveland only has about half a roster’s worth of players contracted into 2024.

Although the salary cap is expected to rise significantly, the team already has $180 million in contracted salary.

Salary trends could shift between then and now, so it is difficult to project.

But Jedrick Wills, Grant Delpit, Nick Harris, Harrison Bryant, and Donovan Peoples-Jones should expect raises.

And Jacob Phillips and Jordan Elliott will be looking for theirs, too.

If Berry continues to hit on his draft picks, there will be far more players on rookie deals than one-year free agents.

That should make it easier to re-sign any stars who emerge from Cleveland’s 2020 draft.

Just in time to offer extensions to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome the following year.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/20/22)
Greedy Williams #26 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
What Is The Future Of Greedy Williams In Cleveland?
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
NFL Fans React To Browns New QB’s Photo

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL (and life in general) for a few too many years, which accounts for some of his unique takes on both.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/20/22)

No more pages to load