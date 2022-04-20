Who Are The Next Browns Players In Line For Extensions?

As his Cleveland Browns roster fills out, Andrew Berry’s makeover strategy comes into focus.

Berry emphasizes the team’s NFL Draft, with his first 2 classes accounting for 9 starters and 15 roster spots.

He will pay top dollar for a few years to free agents he thinks can fill glaring needs.

But he loves his one-year veteran fill-in guys, as evidenced by the 15 (and counting) already on the 2022 roster.

#Browns Denzel Ward on becoming the highest-paid cornerback in the #NFL: I’m in shock and awe looking at it. I take a lot of pride and respect in that pic.twitter.com/HOpmX0Q2jt — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 20, 2022

Most importantly, he will lock up his most important core players with worthy contract extensions.

Denzel Ward‘s 5-year extension is just the latest deal for Cleveland’s biggest names.

Few other players can hope to cash in like Ward, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller.

Who are the next Cleveland Browns players in line for contract extensions?

Not Much More To Do This Year

Berry quietly moved on from most of the players he inherited back in 2020.

As a result, there are few major extensions due in the next season or two.

Jadeveon Clowney will technically be a free agent signing, but Berry is willing to give him a 2-year deal to return.

The #Browns are "pushing" to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cleveland had an offer on the table at one point, somewhere in the area of $12M per season for two years (reportedly). Currently unknown whether the Browns have changed their offer. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 3, 2022

Cleveland slapped the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku, which could complicate extension talks.

Stefanski loves his tight ends, but Njoku’s value is far less than the $10.9 million franchise salary.

If not for the player’s stated desire to stay in Cleveland long-term, he’d probably be content to play out the tag.

Greedy Williams has the best shot at a big second contract, but his best offer might not come from Berry.

Most missed tackles forced per run (min. 55 attempts): 🥇 Kareem Hunt- 0.33

🥈 Nick Chubb- 0.31 pic.twitter.com/Ok31rdsHUH — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 13, 2021

Another solid, injury-free season should earn Williams a starting cornerback’s contract from somebody.

Kareem Hunt is in the same position, with a quality starter ahead of him in the Cleveland pecking order.

And Sione Takitaki is the only other pre-2020 roster free agent and could find himself elsewhere by 2023.

Berry Gets Busy After Next Year

Andrew Berry’s first NFL Draft class hits free agency in 2024.

And their continued success could make for some tough extension decisions after the 2023 season.

Cleveland only has about half a roster’s worth of players contracted into 2024.

Jedrick Wills completely mauls Justin Houston on this play #Browns pic.twitter.com/WtB6V0H9On — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 13, 2020

Although the salary cap is expected to rise significantly, the team already has $180 million in contracted salary.

Salary trends could shift between then and now, so it is difficult to project.

But Jedrick Wills, Grant Delpit, Nick Harris, Harrison Bryant, and Donovan Peoples-Jones should expect raises.

And Jacob Phillips and Jordan Elliott will be looking for theirs, too.

THE ROOKIE DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES GAME WINNER🔥 pic.twitter.com/b5VM8tOo8n — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) October 25, 2020

If Berry continues to hit on his draft picks, there will be far more players on rookie deals than one-year free agents.

That should make it easier to re-sign any stars who emerge from Cleveland’s 2020 draft.

Just in time to offer extensions to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome the following year.