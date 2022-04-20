Browns Nation News And Notes (4/20/22)

It is Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are officially underway with Phase One of the voluntary offseason workouts.

That is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Day 1 Arrivals

Players arrived in snowy conditions often commenting on the irony of it being the beginning of the spring workout schedule.

Check out the arrival reel the team posted on its Twitter page.

The team website has 27 pictures from Day 1.

Media access to the players is happening today so we will see and hear more from those who are there.

2. Landry Watch

Jarvis Landry is planning a visit with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints need wide receivers, and Landry is a Lousiana native so it would not be surprising if he signs to play in New Orleans.

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the #Saints this week, per source. Should be there tomorrow. New Orleans has been looking for WR help for a while. #Browns still in the mix for Landry, too. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 19, 2022

The Browns are not completely out of contention yet as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

3. Mayfield Update

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that NFL owners are not eager to trade with the Browns for Baker Mayfield because they are not thrilled with the team’s record-shattering Deshaun Watson contract that will likely change the course of NFL contracts going forward.

Pauline said:

“I’m also told teams around the league are in no mood to do the Browns any favors and take Mayfield off their hands after seeing the contract handed to Deshaun Watson by the franchise. The league’s other 31 teams realize the Watson contract broke the mold and is the shape of things to come.”

This could complicate the Browns’ plans for trading Mayfield and is definitely a topic to watch in the coming weeks.

4. Happy Belated Birthday

Chase Winovich turned 27 yesterday.

Happy Belated Birthday to one of the newest members of the Browns!

Winovich spent his birthday in Cleveland participating in Day 1 of the offseason workouts.

