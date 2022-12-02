Will The Browns’ Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?

The Cleveland Browns are entering week 13 with two premier running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

However, the team has another star on its roster who can make the rushing attack even more dangerous.

So who is this player and how can they make the already dangerous Browns’ rushing attack even better?

The Return Of Deshaun Watson Adds Another Rushing Attack Option

Deshaun Watson is more than just the quarterback of the Browns, as he’s an all-purpose weapon for the team.

During his days in Houston, he was a constant threat as a running quarterback.

Deshaun Watson continues his dominance. 💪 The Texans QB rushes from 11 yards out for the TD. (Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/dxgvPZ2abs — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) December 6, 2020

While Chubb and Hunt are already racking up yards, Watson can easily do the same.

With the Browns having two elite running backs, it makes it easier for the young quarterback to use the read-option against opposing defenses.

He can distract defenses with the surrounding talent on the roster, while running the ball himself.

However, some might doubt he’s still as good as he was in Houston with the Texans.

For those people, they feel the star quarterback might be too rusty to make big plays.

But for those who know Watson, they see someone that knows how to use his teammates in games to maximize success.

With plenty of star players on the roster, the young quarterback shouldn’t have any issues using those players to find success.

While he’s not a running back, he easily makes the Browns running game more dangerous in 2022.

It could be just what the team needs as the NFL playoffs quickly approach.